Agreement to convey land for Oconee YMCA

The board of directors of Oconee Medical Holdings voted at a meeting yesterday to transfer about 14.5 acres to the Foothills YMCA to build a recreation and aquatic center at the Oconee Medical Campus of Greenville Health System. The transfer agreement is contingent on the Foothills YMCA receiving bank financing for construction of the project, which is expected to cost $7.5 million. Because GHS operates Oconee Memorial Hospital under a long-term lease agreement, the GHS Board of Directors and Greenville Health Authority Board of Trustees must also approve the land transfer. “The Oconee Board of Directors showed true leadership and a deep commitment to the health of the Oconee community in approving this land transfer,” said Hunter Kome, president of Oconee Medical Campus. “A first-class indoor aquatic center will offer a new fitness option for our community and make a positive impact on the local economy. We look forward to partnering with the Foothills YMCA to offer wellness programs at the new facility.” The Oconee Medical Holdings Board met yesterday morning in the board room at Oconee Memorial Hospital. The meeting was called specifically to review the land transfer, which had been discussed previously at the board’s regular quarterly meeting on June 5.

