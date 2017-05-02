Seneca, SC — Alan Clarence Price, 84, husband of Sally Helsel Price, of 502 Hillandale Road, Seneca, passed away Sunday, April 30, 3017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+