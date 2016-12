Seneca, SC— Alice Nell Walker Barnhardt passed away peacefully on December 29, 2016, at the Lila Doyle Nursing Facility in Seneca, South Carolina. She was surrounded by members of her family. A memorial service for Ms. Barnhardt will be held in the Spring at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Davenport Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.

