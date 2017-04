West Union, SC— Allison “Alli” Arlene Dobbins, 17, of 306 Wickliffe Lane, West Union, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2017, at Golden Corner Church with burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Golden Corner Church, P.O. Box 358, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at the residence. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

