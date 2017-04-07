Alumni winners at Clemson University

The Clemson Alumni Association recently honored the winners of the 2017 Clemson Alumni Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor that the association bestows on one of the university’s graduates. The 2017 Clemson Alumni Distinguished Service Award winners are: Richard M. Davies ’86; John W. Kelly Jr. ’77; Ronald D. Lee ’76; Perry Sprawls Jr. ’56 M. ’61, Ph.D. ’68; and James H. Stovall ’51. The Clemson Alumni Distinguished Service Award is based on three main criteria: personal and professional accomplishments, dedication and service to Clemson University and devotion to community and public service. Members of the Clemson family nominate potential winners who are then selected by the Clemson Alumni Association as outstanding alumni, public servants and examples to others. Honorees received their awards at a gala held March 31 at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at Clemson University.

