Amateur astronomer re-schedules Walhalla talk

An amateur astronomer in Seneca, Dennis Barnes, has announced a change in date for when he speaks at a Walhalla church about this summer’s total eclipse of the sun. Originally, Dennis Barnes planned to make a presentation June 28 at College Street Baptist Church. Because of a conflict with choir rehearsal for this year’s “God and Country Celebration,” Barnes will now appear at 6 pm Wednesday, July 12 at College Street Baptist. Everyone is invited. He plans to demonstrate how to make and use a pinhole viewer that will allow you to safely watch the partial phase of the eclipse.

