Ambassador Scholar winner is Emily Dover

Walhalla High School’s Emily Dover has been awarded the 2017 Ambassador Scholarship. For her leadership, initiative and spirit to volunteer, Emily was awarded a $500 dollar scholarship. Others Ambassadors were Hope Owens, Noah Smith, and Kagan Justice. The program is currently open to 2017 Junior Leadership Oconee participants and, at the start of the next school year, will open to Oconee seniors. An ambassador from each school will be awarded a scholarship. For more information, log on to oconeechambersc.org.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+