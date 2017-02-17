An “80-Plus Discount” for Westminster seniors

If you are a Westminster power customer who is at least 80 years old, a city councilwoman wants to give you a break on your bill. The councilwoman, Susan Ramey, requested the following item to be placed on next week’s meeting agenda: “All citizens 80 years old and above to receive a 10% discount on their utilities bill each month.” She’ll bring the matter up when city council holds its regular February meeting at 6 Tuesday night at the Fire Department.

