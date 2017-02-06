An extended deal for James Clements

The Clemson University board of trustees approved an extension of President James P. Clements’ contract through Feb. 2, 2022. The original contract for Clements was set to expire at the end of 2018. According to the university, the financial terms of the contract have not changed. Clements currently draws an annual salary of $801,330. The state of South Carolina pays $312,530 of the contract, with the remaining $488,800 paid by the Clemson University Foundation.

