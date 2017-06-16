Angie Moore

Seneca – Angela “Angie” Darlene Moore, 49, wife of Dennis Edward Moore, 2448 Owens Road, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, June 16, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

