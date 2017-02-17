Westminster – Anna “Lutricia” McClain Bramlett, 75, widow of the late Donnie Leo Bramlett, of 287 Carver Road, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 4 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2017 from the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Clearmont Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service 3 – 4 pm, at the funeral home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers accepted or memorials in her memory to Welcome Baptist Church, 604 Welcome Church Rd., Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

