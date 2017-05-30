Seneca, SC— Annie Ruth Ritter Donald, 88, wife of the late Chevis E. Donald, of GHS Lila Doyle, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at her residence.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans: PO Box 1441, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at their respective homes.

