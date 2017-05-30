Annie Ruth Ritter Donald
Seneca, SC— Annie Ruth Ritter Donald, 88, wife of the late Chevis E. Donald, of GHS Lila Doyle, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at her residence.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans: PO Box 1441, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at their respective homes.