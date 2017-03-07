Anti-litter efforts in two South Carolina counties

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw envisions bus loads of high-minded Oconeeans on their way to some of the county’s worst spots for litter. As part of his office’s efforts to stop littering, Crenshaw is working on plans for a one-day countywide cleanup. Yesterday he received a commitment from Dr. Michael Thorsland, school district superintendent, to make available the buses that Crenshaw will require. No date yet for that cleanup. Last week Pickens County finished a 10-day litter sweep along 123 from Clemson to Easley. Many Pickens County departments, along with the DOT, scooped up more than 6.5 tons of trash. Like Oconee, Pickens deploys inmates to help gather litter.

