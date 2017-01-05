Appeal made to donate blood

The Blood Connection is asking for donations to ensure blood is available to meet patient needs as it closely monitors the blood supply during the build up to possible snow this weekend. “We are bolstering our efforts to get ahead of any inclement weather conditions that could have an affect on the blood supply,” said Blood Connection President and CEO Delisa English. “As a result, we’re redirecting bloodmobiles and extending hours for convenience to our donors. Please look for one of our red buses, and check the website for new blood drives.” The Blood Connection is also offering donor incentives. All donors will receive a pair of movie tickets and either a Clemson or Carolina sweatshirt. Plus, donors will receive 500 bonus points in TBC’s Donor Rewards Program. TBC’s mission is to ensure that all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. But inclement weather in winter always affects the blood supply, making it difficult for donors to get out to donate and for TBC to keep bloodmobiles on the road. It can also be challenging to keep donation centers open. Donors can give at any one of TBC’s donation centers or visit the website to find a blood drive at thebloodconnection.org. Following is a list of donation center locations: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood; 1954 East Main Street, Easley; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg; and 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent. To ensure that hospital needs for blood are uninterrupted, TBC is requesting whole blood and platelet donations. All blood types are needed.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+