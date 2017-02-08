Application “Part Two” near for Walhalla hotel project

Although nothing is visible to the naked eye, the project to convert the former Oconee Courthouse into a privately-operated hotel is moving along, according to one of the developers. “We are just about finished with our application for our Part Two that goes to the state and goes to the National Park Service,” Tom Markovich told 101.7/WGOG NEWS before the start of last night’s meeting of the Oconee County Council. The project is reaching an important part of the process because government approval would allow Markovich and partner Herb Witter to capitalize their project, or as Markovich termed it, “puts money in the bank.” Among those rooting for their success are Walhalla’s elected leaders who see a downtown hotel as an important part of the future for the city’s downtown core business district.

