Up to $30 thousand dollars generated by Oconee accommodations taxes is available to the applicants who can meet the county’s criteria. The county Parks, Recreation and Tourism Commission is accepting applications until 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, February 15. Those interested may request an ATAX application guide by calling 888-1488 or online at oconeesc.com. The commission will vote to recommend grants March 2 based on the tourism impact of the event.

