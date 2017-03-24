Appreciation for beautification efforts

A section of highway 11 at Walhalla-West Union is a cleaner place after Walhalla city workers picked up trask yesterday along the roadside between Gwen Fowler’s Real Estate Estate and the Bear Swamp Road intersection. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said after receiving a complaint, his office contacted Walhalla and requested assistance. An expression of gratitude is being given today to the Sons of the American Legion and the West-Oak ROTC for their volunteer work yesterday to landscape the grounds at the Orchard Park Elementary School.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+