April 28 is a document shredding day
Blue Ridge Bank will host a free paper shredding event in observance of Arbor Day. On Friday, April 28, from 10 am to 2 pm, the public is invited to come to the bank’s Seneca office on Bountyland Road with personal or sensitive documents to be shredded and recycled by the Piedmont-based company Shred-A-Way. The company’s mobile truck will be on-site to shred paper, light cardboard, and other related material. Items that cannot be shredded include boxes, compact disks, floppy disks, and other metal (staples and paper clips are acceptable).