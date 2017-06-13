Arrest at Lake Keowee headed for court trial

High on the trial docket for next week’s term of Oconee General Sessions Court are multiple charges against a Pickens County man arrested last summer after alleged incidents at Lake Keowee. The office of the 10th Circuit Solicitor has placed its case against Frederick Sloan Parrington of Liberty in second position for trial during court week—Monday, June 19 thru Friday, June 23. The docket lists the following charges against Parrington: boating under the influence, indecent exposure, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and threatening the life, person, or family of public officials. According to Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons, the county Grand Jury yesterday returned indictments charging Parrington.

