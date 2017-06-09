Arrest in crimes at a Lake Keowee peninsula

Ten days after a burglary was discovered at a home on a Lake Keowee peninsula, the Oconee Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man as part of the investigation. Law enforcement reports show charges of accessory before and after the fact to felony lodged against Jeb Daniel Hart, 54, of the Highlands Highway, Walhalla. On May 29, Deputy Pelfrey investigated a burglary and vehicle break-in on Oak Haven Court near the Cane Creek Landing Road. A gun had been taken from a car and a pressure washer stolen from the garage.

