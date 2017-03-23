Arrest made in Burnt Tanyard Road crimes

A gun and safe containing cash were stolen last week during a home burglary on the Burnt Tanyard Road in Oconee County. The Sheriff’s Office today reports the arrest of a 28-year old Salem man. Charles Johnathan Sanders of Crestwood Drive in Salem was charged with grand larceny warrant, first degree burglary and safecracking. The value of the items taken, including the money in the safe, was around $2,430.00. By noon yesterday, Sanders remains in custody at the Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

