Arrest made in Campbell Town Road burglary

Someone broke into a home near Walhalla, and the evidence left behind showed the intruders cooked food there. The homeowner on Campbell Town Road tried to detain suspects inside his home, but they got away. However, with the help of the police in the Pickens County town of Central, the Oconee Sheriff’s Office has taken a Walhalla woman into custody. According to the Sheriff’s Office, W-S South Broad Street resident Caitlynn Denise Diminovich, 24, was arrested during the weekend and charged with first degree burglary and grand larceny. The Campbell Town Road burglary occurred between Wednesday and Thursday of last week. The intruders made their entry thru a window. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

