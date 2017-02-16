Arrest made in four-month old Walhalla case

Georgia law enforcement authorities arrested a 26-year old man whom the Walhalla police have been looking for since November. Walhalla Capt. Paul Harris said the local police department entered the name of Elberton resident Cory Frederick Maxwell into the National Crime Information Center and word came this week that Elbert County authorities apprehended Maxwell, who has waived extradition to South Carolina. Harris says Maxwell is charged with assault and battery first degree in an incident with another man that occurred in November on Walhalla’s Keowee Street. According to Harris, the two men got into a dispute over one of them doing work for the other.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+