Arrest made in last weekend’s shootings near Westminster
One of two men wounded by gunfire last weekend near Westminster has been arrested and jailed on multiple charges in an incident that began at a Brock Road home and wound up in the middle of an intersection a few miles away. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office identified Coax Arnold Sanford V as charged with attempted murder and other offenses. Sanford and another person were shot inside a vehicle that came to a stop on Blackjack Road near the Greenfield Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office announcement, county investigators believe the 24-year old Sanford and his passenger were wounded from gunfire inside their vehicle. However, SLED will make a determination. Sanford V has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in relation to shots fired in the Brock Road shooting. Three of the victims inside the home were adults and one was a 6 year old. Sanford V has also been charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light. While the state police continue their investigation, a parallel investigation by the Sheriff’s Office was conducted to see if any policy or procedure violations occurred as the result of a deputy firing his gun. But the Sheriff’s Office decided the deputy, Sgt. Justin Ward, acted in accord with policy and is now doing light administrative work.