Arrest made in six-year old Oconee theft case

Items stolen in 2011 in Oconee County have been retrieved from two South Carolina counties, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rock Hill man yesterday who is allegedly responsible. The Sheriff’s Office today announced larceny charges against James Henry Richardson. Investigators have been looking for Richardson for years. The 38-year old Richardson was transported from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to the Oconee Detention Center. Stolen John Deere Gator, a Kubota RTV, and a utility trailer were recovered in Pickens and York counties and have been returned to their owners.

