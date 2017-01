A 32-year old Seneca man has been arrested by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office on the charge of grand larceny of a pop up camper parked in front of a home in the Utica Community near Seneca. The camper, valued at $8 thousand, was reported missing by the owner two nights before Christmas. Law enforcement records show the arrest of Richard William Shumsky late Friday afternoon.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+