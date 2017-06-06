Arrest made in Townville area home invasion

An Anderson man accused of crimes last winter in the Townville area remained in the custody yesterday afternoon of Oconee law enforcement. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office calls what happened in late January a home invasion on Peachtree Lane for which Antonio Raquan Patterson is charged with burglary, armed robbery, larceny, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The 19-year old Patterson was arrested around 3:15 Sunday morning during a traffic stop on the West-Oak Highway. Deputies quoted the Peachtree Lane homeowner as saying two males wearing bandanas and dark clothing kicked in a door to his home and, at gun point, took cash and electronics. The investigation continues.

