Arrests made in probe of crimes at The Pier

Oconee sheriff’s officers have arrested Clemson and Anderson residents as the result of a series of incidents at The Pier, a home development populated by Clemson students. 32 year old Bryan Matthew Hendricks of Holly Avenue in Clemson and 23 year old Devin Michael Lewberg of Trojan Lane in Anderson were booked yesterday into the Oconee County Detention Center. Both Hendricks and Lewberg have each been charged with four counts of First Degree Burglary and four counts of Petit Larceny. Based on the results of the investigation, deputies discovered that the two males, Hendricks and Lewberg, ran out of the door of an apartment in the complex. Further investigation in the case produced electronic items. According to deputies, the items came from multiple apartments at The Pier.

