Art contest centered on theme of peace

The winning artwork by students at Seneca Middle School is on display for the rest of the week at Martha’s Marketplace Café in Walhalla, according to an announcement by the Seneca Lions Club. Lions club members Nancy Bock and Jim Atkinson chaired a committee that judged the winners of a poster contest to the theme of “A Celebration of Peace.” Top honors went to Nadia Sanchez. Nadia’s poster has been entered in district competition, and she receives the following awards: an outfit donated by Belk’s; a $100 dollar check; and dinner for her and her family at a Lions Club meeting November 22. The Lions’ next meetings are 5:45 pm January 24 and February 28 at Ye Old Sandwich Shop in Seneca, and the public is invited to learn about the club’s eyesight conservation projects and other community work.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+