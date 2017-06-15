Arthur “Art” Escritt

Walhalla – Arthur “Art” Edmund Escritt, 79, widower of the late Loraine “Lori” Ann Aslakson Escritt, 165 Bradfield Lane, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service will be held 7 pm, Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. The family is at the home of his son, Aaron Escritt, 241 Elaine Drive, Salem, SC 29676. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Tamassee DAR School, 1925 Bumgardner Dr, Tamassee, SC 29686. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

