As the economy improves, Blue Ridge adds customers

The addition of 700 customers across the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative service territory last year represents the largest, one-year increase since the Great Recession year of 2008. “That growth pattern has continued into this current year,” says President/CEO Charles Dalton, “and our construction crews are staying busy in their efforts to keep up with the member additions to our system.” Dalton made his remarks at the start of Blue Ridge’s annual media luncheon. At that luncheon Blue Ridge talked up this year’s Blue Ridge Fest, which this year is headlined by Little Anthony and the Imperials. The night of food, music, and classic cars will take place Friday, April 28 in Pickens.

