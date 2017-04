A hiker is safe after she and three companion pet dogs were forced to spend the night in the wild in the vicinity of the South Carolina-North Carolina line. Scott Krein of Oconee Emergency Services says the 43-year old woman and her dogs, except for the elements, were found unharmed around 10:30 this morning in the vicinity of Bad Creek. During the night North Carolina reported the woman overdue and missing.

