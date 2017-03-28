Atlantan charged with 2016 crimes in Seneca

An Atlanta, Georgia man was jailed in Oconee County yesterday, charged with crimes during early morning hours last September at the Plez-U on Seneca’s S. Oak Street. Among charges placed against Muhammad Ibin Jones are burglary and possession of crime tools as part of a Seneca police investigation that started when a policeman investigated a report of someone trying to knock in Plez’U’s back door. Without luck on September 16, the police chased a man into the woods, but did not catch him. Instead the police say they found a sledgehammer. That morning the police filed other charges against the occupant of a car nearby. The Seneca police picked up the 27-year old Jones yesterday in Georgia where he had been held in a Fulton County jail.

