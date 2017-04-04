Attorneys strike fast against Pioneer

Attorneys for three governmental entities in Oconee County have filed papers in the Common Pleas Court seeking judgment and injunctive relief against the Pioneer Rural Water District. Attorneys for Seneca, Westminster and Oconee County, based on votes taken last week by their elected officials, want the court to make a declaratory judgment “that Pioneer is not entitled to construct and operate a water treatment facility, and enjoining Pioneer from undertaking to construct and operate such a facility.” The complaint, signed by Westminster City Attorney Derek Enderlin, Oconee County Attorney David Root, and Bernie Ellis of the McNair Law Firm, contends that Pioneer’s construction and operation of the plant violates state law and will adversely impact Seneca and Westminster’s revenues from the sale of water and adversely impact the cost of water to Pioneer’s customers. The complaint makes reference to a 2012 Attorney General opinion “providing that Pioneer’s enabling statute….does not allow Pioneer to construct and operate a water treatment facility, in addition or as opposed to purchasing or otherwise acquiring water from another source, unless building and operating such a treatment facility were necessary to Pioneer’s water distribution function.” During meeting of the Pioneer board of directors, General Manager Terry Pruitt has said, by making its own water, Pioneer will save money and future rate increases to its customers will be smaller than what they’d have to pay if Pioneer continued to buy water wholesale from the two cities. Rules of the court allow Pioneer up to 30 days to rerspond from the day they are served with the papers.

