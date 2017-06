Edda Cammick, chairwoman of Oconee County Council, commended the county’s first term auditor, Christy Hubbard, last night for a technology achievement. For the first time, the auditor’s office can now process vehicle registrations online. “I’ve been whining about that for a long time and she (Hubbard) came thru for me,” Cammick said during last night’s council meeting.

