A Sunday morning autopsy confirmed the death of an Oconee man as drowning. Michael Treadway was involved in a Friday mishap with a lawnmower behind his home near Oakway. He was 68 years old. Coroner Karl Addis said the preliminary investigation showed that Treadway was cutting grass with a zero turn lawnmower and suggested that the lawnmower went down a hill into a pond. The body was found floating in the pond.

