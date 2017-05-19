Award announced for Oconee’s school resource officer program

The School District of Oconee’s program of school resource officers will receive the 2017 South Carolina School Resource Officer’s Program Award. The planning team of the “Moving Forward Together National Summit” gives the award next month during a meeting in Columbia. Oconee’s is one of two programs in the state to be selected thru a vetting process by the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. The primary purpose of the Moving Forward Together National Summit is to improve race relations and to strength positive relations between African-Americans, Latinos, and other people of color with the institutions that are entrusted to advance, educate, nurture, protect and serve all citizens.

