Ax used as weapon in Fair Play crime, arrest made

According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, an ax was used by a man to damage a car while he made threats to the person inside. The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Saturday of Fair Play area resident Benjamin Matthew Cheek. The Sheriff’s Office disclosed warrants charging the 27-year old Cheek with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property. A deputy found a woman inside a damaged car on Tammi Lane. The investigation sent deputies to the Earls Grove Road, where they searched a home and found Cheek inside. By yesterday afternoon, Cheek remained in jail under a combined surety bond of $130,000.

