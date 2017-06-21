Bagwell: “I’ve said my piece”

$7.2 million dollars. That’s the amount Walhalla City Council settled on last night to operate the next 12 months of city government. There’s enough money to award 3% cost of living pay increases to the city employees as well as the creation of two new jobs. Walhalla will employ a part time events coordinator and allocate a position in streets and sanitation to beautify the streets and other public properties. In 2017-18, Walhalla also plans to devote more time to code enforcement throughout the city. Councilman Tjay Bagwell once again wanted to increase revenues with a three-dollar-a-month increase on the base rate for water customers. But his motion failed without a second, although Jennifer Crawford said she would not be opposed to raising water rates, but not now.

