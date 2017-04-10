Bagwell likes the quality of city administrator hopefuls

Walhalla received close to ten applications for city administrator, by Friday’s deadline. At least one councilman, T-J Bagwell, was quick to take a look at the field of hopefuls to succeed the retiring Nancy Goehle. The applicants nearest Walhalla is in Central; the farthest, the state of Washington. The city advertised a salary range of $50,000 to $60,000. Next step will be for a Walhalla committee to narrow down the field to “three to five” who will be invited for interviews. Goehle’s retirement takes effect April 28.

