Bagwell to renew push for water rate increase

A Walhalla councilman stressed today he holds no hard feelings toward his colleagues, but he will renew his request to make a water rate increase part of the city’s next utilities budget. Councilman Tjay Bagwell on Tuesday proposed a $3 dollar increase on the base rate for water, but could tell that the rest of the council was of no mind to go along with that. Bagwell says chalks it off to an honest disagreement with his colleagues and believes by raising rates in 2017-18 Walhalla can help accumulate the kitty it will need to improve its water system to the satisfaction of state government. Walhalla is under a 2019 state “D-HEC” deadline. The city has been pursuing the possibility of constructing a new treatment plant at Lake Keowee, but Bagwell says the permitting process is taking longer than city leaders expected. Bagwell doesn’t rule out the possibility that Walhalla might resort to a pump station in place of a treatment plant and buy water wholesale from another city. The votes on the next city budgets, including utilities, are planned for the evening of June 20.

