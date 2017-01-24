Bank makes staff additions

Blue Ridge Bank announces the following staff additions: Wendy Holcomb has joined the Bank as a Customer Service Representative and Teller at the Bountyland Office in Seneca. Holcombe joins Blue Ridge Bank with 12 years of banking experience. Becky Strickland has joined the Bank as a Teller at the North John Street Office in Walhalla. Strickland joins Blue Ridge Bank with 30 years of experience in retail in Oconee County. Sarah McCracken has joined the Bank as a Customer Service Representative and Teller at the Main Office in Walhalla. McCracken joins Blue Ridge Bank with six years of banking experience. Lori Comunal has joined the Bank as Vice President – Branch Administration. Communal will be based out of the Bountyland Office in Seneca. Comunal joins Blue Ridge Bank with 18 years banking experience.

