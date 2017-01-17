Barbara Booth

Westminster – Barbara Fay Booth, 54, wife of Cecil Edward Booth, 1776 Gin House Hill Road, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 4 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

