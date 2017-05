A member of the board of Pioneer Rural Water is responding to questions about whether he still lives inside the district he represents. Jerry Barlow says he no longer has a house on s. highway 11, but still keeps a legal address on the property. Barlow says a work assignment has sent him to Pennsylvania, but when he is home he’s living in a motor home and camper on the 44 acres he owns at 13430 S. Highway 11.

