Barnwell man charged in Anderson County incident

The state police have announced charges against a Barnwell man in connection with a burglary Tuesday at a home on Brown Road in Anderson. The man charged, Jonathan Glenn Simpson, was wounded in a confrontation with an Anderson deputy sheriff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the 55-year old Simpson was jailed and charged with burglary first degree, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+