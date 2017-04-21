Bart McCartin out of retirement to help “NEXT” School

Oconee County residents Bart and Marcela McCartin spent part of their work careers as private chefs for Canada’s prime minister for a two and a half year period. Bart came out of retirement in the Cliffs’ home development to lend a hand to an aspect of Salem’s charter school that helps offset school food costs and advances the school philosophy of promoting entrepreneurship among the young. He works as a chef in the school’s Friday Night Café whose sales help defray the costs of student breakfast and lunch meals. Principal Joe Greenberg said, “With limited eating opportunities for the community, we saw that as an unmet need.”

