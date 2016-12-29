“Best kept secret” is 1951 Wells Highway

Inside a brick building near Seneca there’s a state office that Shelia Ford considers the “best kept secret” in the area. It’s the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department at 1951 Wells Highway, serving Oconee and Pickens counties with services to those with up to 130 disabilities. Shelia Ford is the area supervisor. An open house in October allowed the community to see the kinds of work being done locally. Those taling the tour saw high-tech classrooms, private counseling offices and what Voke Re-hab considers a state-of-the-art training center.

