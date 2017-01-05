Betty Addis Crumpton
Walhalla, SC— Betty Addis Crumpton, 81, wife of Thomas S. Crumpton, Jr., of 105 Timberline Ridge, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with burial to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 PM, Thursday, prior to the service at St. Luke United Methodist Church Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672, or to St. Luke United Methodist Church, Attn: Building Fund, P.O. Box 339, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.