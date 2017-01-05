Walhalla, SC— Betty Addis Crumpton, 81, wife of Thomas S. Crumpton, Jr., of 105 Timberline Ridge, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with burial to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 PM, Thursday, prior to the service at St. Luke United Methodist Church Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672, or to St. Luke United Methodist Church, Attn: Building Fund, P.O. Box 339, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

