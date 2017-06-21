Westminster – Betty Brockman Watkins, 94, wife of the late M.D. “Jack” Watkins, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 20, 2017. A graveside service is planned at 11 am, Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Brockman-Watkins Scholarship Fund, PO Box 338, Due West, SC 29639 or the Oconee County Library (Westminster Branch), 112 W. North Avenue, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

