Betty L. Plisco
Seneca, SC— Betty L. Plisco, 84, wife of the late Raymond Wayne Plisco, of 515 Benton Street, Seneca, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Belvedere Commons. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tamassee DAR School, c/o Development Office, PO Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686 or PruittHealth Hospice, 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.