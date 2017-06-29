Seneca, SC— Betty L. Plisco, 84, wife of the late Raymond Wayne Plisco, of 515 Benton Street, Seneca, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Belvedere Commons. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tamassee DAR School, c/o Development Office, PO Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686 or PruittHealth Hospice, 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

